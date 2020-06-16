2016-01-21-ne-trump

In 2016, candidate Donald Trump addressed a crowd during a rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Today, the President announced that he will be in Tulsa on June 19 for this first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic started. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 IAN MAULE

Mayor G.T. Bynum should take steps to ensure protecting Tulsa citizens from COVID-19 during President Donald Trump's rally on Friday, not to mention the load of lies that will be brought to our city.

Bynum and the BOK Center would do well to back out of the atrocious visit because it will further split our citizens instead uniting them.

Try healing and uniting Tulsans by not insulting a large part of the city's population.

James Cook, Tulsa

