Mayor G.T. Bynum should take steps to ensure protecting Tulsa citizens from COVID-19 during President Donald Trump's rally on Friday, not to mention the load of lies that will be brought to our city.
Bynum and the BOK Center would do well to back out of the atrocious visit because it will further split our citizens instead uniting them.
Try healing and uniting Tulsans by not insulting a large part of the city's population.
James Cook, Tulsa
