I find the story "Analysis: The 13 biggest Pinocchios of 2019" (Dec. 15) to be false because President Donald Trump was put in as a “Pinocchio” seven times.
That wouldn’t be possible because there aren't seven President Trumps; there is only one.
Could the writer have included 13 good things President Trump did for this country in 2019?
I would like to read positive things about 2019 and not things that give America a bad name.
Michael Magnusson, Broken Arrow
Editor's Note: Michael Magnusson is 14-years-old and part of Boy Scout Troop 10.
