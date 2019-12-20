Trump mocks impeachment effort, talks up trade deal at rally

President Donald Trump walks onstage to speak at a campaign rally on Dec. 10, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Patrick Semansky/AP

 Patrick Semansky

I find the story "Analysis: The 13 biggest Pinocchios of 2019" (Dec. 15) to be false because President Donald Trump was put in as a “Pinocchio” seven times.

That wouldn’t be possible because there aren't seven President Trumps; there is only one.

Could the writer have included 13 good things President Trump did for this country in 2019?

I would like to read positive things about 2019 and not things that give America a bad name.

Michael Magnusson, Broken Arrow

Editor's Note: Michael Magnusson is 14-years-old and part of Boy Scout Troop 10.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags