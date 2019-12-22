I must be getting senile in my old age.
Tulsa Public Schools are failing in grades; teachers need more money; and the superintendent wants to close four more schools because the district has lost money and parents are pulling students out and sending them to charter schools that stress discipline, dress codes, manners, stringent academic courses and homework to prepare students for college-bound success.
With all of these problems, it's hard to understand how Superintendent Gist not only gets a raise in her new contract making around $263,484, then gets a bonus of around $25,000 in a tax sheltered form, and perks of a cell phone and car plus fuel.
Guess that's why TPS needs to close the schools.
