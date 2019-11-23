Before joining the University of Tulsa faculty, I served 31 years on the faculty at Texas Tech. I endured two administration-mandated curriculum changes during those years and complained with my fellow faculty both times.
The result both times was a better curriculum.
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine underwent a major dean-mandated curriculum change in 2010. I am told that the faculty resisted, but the result was a significant, measurable, improvement in student outcome.
In these three cases, the driving force came from accrediting bodies.
The recent accreditation events at TU have led to change mandates from the president, provost and trustees.
Provost Janet Levit spent countless hours analyzing programs and gathering data. She presented her findings to TU faculty, staff and students in many meetings across campus. The need for improvements is clear and data-driven. Hence, a mandate.
Predictably, faculty are unhappy. Many are so unhappy that they voted no confidence in the president and provost last week by a 4-to-1 margin. There is now a call for a change in leadership. What frustrates me is that all I hear is the proposed changes are bad.
I hear very few alternative plans that solve the problems, which are real and not unique to TU.
I am proud of President Gerard Clancy and Provost Levit for making a plan based on evidence. That’s why I voted confidence in both.
They are dedicated, bright, creative and competent leaders with impeccable integrity.
Let’s execute the plan or put forward a better idea.
Editor's Note: Elmus Beale is a professor and associate dean for medical education at the Oxley College of Health Sciences at the University of Tulsa and is also an adjunct faculty in the Department of Cell Biology.
