Students of Latin American history at the University of Tulsa are engaged in a variety of end-of-the-semester research project presentations on inter-related topics concerning the failed U.S.-sponsored war on drugs, rapidly accelerating climate change and the often thorny politics of migration.
Significantly shaped by history across the Americas and the world more generally, these are the burning issues of our time requiring close, complex and thoughtful consideration.
Yet as the TU administration and board of trustees stubbornly persist in their shortsighted and shallow plan to eliminate long established programs in the arts, humanities and natural sciences, one wonders how and where students will be afforded the space and time to deeply and critically engage the study of history, much less learn how to analyze information, reason, write and communicate effectively in an ever-increasingly complex, globalized world.
TU leadership may pay lip service to social justice and new trends and headwinds in higher education, but at the same time are so obviously cutting off the university's nose to spite its face.
Editor’s Note: Andrew Wood is the TU Rutland professor of American history.
