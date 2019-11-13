All full-time resident faculty at the University of Tulsa are being called to vote on the confidence or lack thereof in the leadership of this university.
It’s go time and the opportunity for TU faculty to express our voice. My own vote is crystal clear: I have no confidence in this administration and know that the only way forward is a change in leadership.
But this is an opportunity for faculty who do support the administration to vote as well. And they should. The TU faculty, the TU community and, indeed, all of Tulsa has a right to know.
The time for meek silence is over, and every full-time resident faculty member has a duty to head to the poll on Wednesday and cast their vote.
After that, the proverbial cards will be finally put on the table no matter the way the vote breaks, and we will finally have clarity as to where this faculty stands when it comes to the leadership, direction and future of TU.
Scott Carter, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Scott Carter is a TU economics professor.
