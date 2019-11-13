For two decades, Gerard Clancy, M.D., has provided authentic, dedicated and successful leadership to the Tulsa community, as president of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and chairman of both the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Tulsa Area United Way.
Now he is leading the evolution of the University of Tulsa to ensure that it remains strong and relevant for many decades to come.
Specializing in psychiatry, Clancy has and is using his professional expertise for the greater good of our community.
Hank Harbaugh, Tulsa
