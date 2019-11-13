Tulsa World ACEs advisory board

A group of Tulsa’s leading experts on childhood trauma served as advisers to the Tulsa World’s reporting team.

Kristin Atchley, former executive director of counseling at the State Department of Education

Dr. Gerard Clancy, University of Tulsa president, psychiatrist (pictured)

Joe Dorman, former legislator and CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy

Judge Doris Fransein, retired District Court chief juvenile judge

Deidra Kirtley, Resonance Center for Women executive director

Gail Lapidus, CEO of Family and Children’s Services

Suzann Stewart, Family Safety Center executive director

Julie Summers, director of outreach and prevention at Mental Health Association of Oklahoma

 IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

For two decades, Gerard Clancy, M.D., has provided authentic, dedicated and successful leadership to the Tulsa community, as president of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and chairman of both the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Tulsa Area United Way.

Now he is leading the evolution of the University of Tulsa to ensure that it remains strong and relevant for many decades to come.

Specializing in psychiatry, Clancy has and is using his professional expertise for the greater good of our community.

Hank Harbaugh, Tulsa

