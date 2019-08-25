The Tulsa International Airport could help us all and communicate that Tulsa is a place of gracious hospitality and goodwill by bringing back the 30 minutes of free parking close to the terminals.
Allowing that would provide a place to park and pop in to help carry luggage.
It would keep us from the constant fear and turmoil of how to pick up a loved one well and minimize confrontations with airport parking authorities.
It would provide a way to be helpful rather than cause yet another of the constant and stressful hassles of air travel.
Air travel experience is now full of control, confrontation, fear of mistakes, and authoritative directives with more of the same.
Clamping down on the behavior of those picking up travelers who have no way of just stopping to pick up, greet, lend a hand and drive-on simply adds to that stress.
The recent decision to allow waiting only in the cellphone lot or pay for parking is only necessary due to the decision a few years ago to not allow 30-minutes of free parking close to the terminal.
The congestion at the baggage claim areas has become horrible recently, so some kind of change is needed. But why create yet one more hassle when my loved one picks me up? Sure, it adds to the airport parking income but at what cost to goodwill and Tulsa’s good name?
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.