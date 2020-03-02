On the front page of the Tulsa World was the headline “Gathering Place-Work on city’s $47 million children’s museum set to begin," (Feb 21).
The next day was the headline “Life changing for them” about treating people who are homeless for injuries in the fields of vacant lots.
Tulsa already has a children’s museum. Do we need a Gathering Place-sized museum when we have such a homeless population?
Kindness is in the heart. Is building the biggest and the best of something we already have in the best interest of all people living in Tulsa?
Susan Demetz, Tulsa
