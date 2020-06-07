As a Catholic in the Tulsa diocese, I have been patiently waiting to see Bishop David Konderla in one of the peaceful marches surrounding Black Lives Matter or, at the minimum, to denounce the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Since I have seen neither, I am asking why.
Bishop Konderla is front and center on anything regarding abortion. Since he is silent on murder and racism, does that mean only certain lives count?
How can he be so hypocritical?
No wonder so many of our young people do not stay in the church.
When our supposed leaders disregard social justice for all and see and experience the hypocrisy of the church, they should leave.
Please speak up for all people, not just white males!
