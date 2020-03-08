If you were the University of Oklahoma's head football coach, would you agree to play the University of Texas in a game where the Longhorns were also going to be the referees? Of course not.
Any organized sporting event needs an independent third party to make rulings in, hopefully, an impartial manner.
That is the exact reason we need an Office of the Independent Monitor, such as the city of Denver has had for 15 years and other cities, like Chicago and Los Angeles, have had for years.
Extensive research has shown accountability of law enforcement actions lessens community tensions and elevates consistent respect between law enforcement and the community, both of which we need here in Tulsa, as indicated by three separate reports studying our specific location.
Of course the police officers and their union have a vested self-interest. That is appropriate.
And so do the citizens of Tulsa, particularly the ones on whom a disparate amount of policing occurs, as report after report shows.
The Tulsa City Council voted 5-3 to end the latest attempt to establish an OIM. This cannot be the end of such an effort.
We need to know that when officers are involved in a use-of-force incident there is a neutral arbiter helping to decide what action needs to take place and seeing that all sides have equal representation.
That's not only right, it is just.
Editor's Note: The Rev. Chris Moore is the senior minister at the Fellowship Congregational UCC.
