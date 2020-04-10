I expect more from the Tulsa World than to print misleading information. It published that 75,000 to 350,000 people in Tulsa county will get COVI-19 and 3,500 people are going to die ("Models for Tulsa County project coronavirus peak between mid-May and early June, with scenarios of 75,000 to 350,000 infections," April 1).
This is irresponsible reporting. Take Italy as an example, a country of 90 million people.
It has about 110,574 infected with 13,155 deaths. This is .12% and .015% of the population respectively.
As the virus burns itself out over the next three weeks these numbers will grow, but they are not going to double.
Tulsa county has approximately 650,000 people. Applying the numbers from Italy to Tulsa county, you get 780 infected and 98 deaths.
I ask, why do people believe the infection in Tulsa County is going to be 30 to 200 times worse as compared to Italy or any other country?
Donald Davis, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The story was from the Tulsa Health Department's models about infections projections, which are updated and change daily as data such as test results are reported. At the time, projected deaths ranged from fewer than 1,000 to 3,100. Italy's population is 60.4 million.
