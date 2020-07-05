Mark and Mona Whitmire

Kudos to Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham for her column about Mark and Mona Whitmires' effort to cancel all medical debt in Tulsa County ("Tulsans find a way to forgive medical debt for struggling patients," June 3).

The Whitmires represent all that's good in the world — they embody both civic virtue and working to care for the vulnerable among us. They are a shining example of the Oklahoma Standard to which we can all aspire.

John Schumann, M.D., Tulsa

Editor's Note: John Schumann, M.D., is the president of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.

