Kudos to Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham for her column about Mark and Mona Whitmires' effort to cancel all medical debt in Tulsa County ("Tulsans find a way to forgive medical debt for struggling patients," June 3).
The Whitmires represent all that's good in the world — they embody both civic virtue and working to care for the vulnerable among us. They are a shining example of the Oklahoma Standard to which we can all aspire.
John Schumann, M.D., Tulsa
Editor's Note: John Schumann, M.D., is the president of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
