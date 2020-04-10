During my 10-mile run through midtown Tulsa, I noticed a number of positive things about Tulsa.
We have a beautiful city but never more so than this spring as Tulsa is glowing with color and new growth.
We are staying home to help each other stay healthy. I saw almost as many runners/walkers as I did autos. It was a quiet and peaceful run.
The other thing I noticed was how clean our streets currently are because we are staying home. As a runner I notice trash on the streets as we seem to throw everything out the car window instead of taking it home to dispose of correctly.
I hope when we get back to “normal” we continue to keep each other safe and our city clean.
Bobby Bomer, Tulsa
