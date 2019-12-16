There are a lot of good people in Tulsa and other places. I am a single man; I lost my wife five years ago. We had been married 48 years.
I am not a big social person and have very few friends. I usually eat out by myself.
Not long ago, after church services I went to Goldie’s restaurant. When it came time to pay, the waitress told me the couple sitting across from me had paid for my lunch.
This happened to me once before at Charleston’s.
I would like to thank this couple. It really made my day. There are a lot of thoughtful people.
Kenneth Jennings, Tulsa
