My neighbor down the hall in a retirement community on 31st Street had driven her car to a nearby grocery store.
She was putting the sacks in her trunk when the shopping cart began to roll away. She grabbed for it and fell.
A man from one side and a woman from the other came along offering to help her get up.
Once on her feet, they asked if they could put her sacks in the trunk.
Next, the man said, “I’ll drive you home.” The woman said, “I will follow and bring you back to your car.”
Once home, the man parked the car in its reserved spot and carried the groceries to the apartment.
After the nurse was called, the man put up the groceries. After the nurse arrived to attend to a broken arm, the man stood to leave.
He wrote his name and phone number saying, “Call me if you need help. I served in the Marines and that is what we do.”
