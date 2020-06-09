Thank God Tulsans have a great leader, as well as, key community and police leaders supporting peaceful protests.
Mayor G. T. Bynum, from the beginning of his term of office, has demonstrated concern for all of the people in the community equally.
He has also stepped up to all of the deceitful issues lingering the past 99 years, since the Tulsa race massacre.
His actions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis show a maturity and wisdom far beyond his age.
Bynum's statement printed in the May 31 paper, is outstanding, and should be mandatory reading by everyone in our community ("Brookside protest in response to Minnesota police violence").
It should also be a centerpiece in civic classes in school. In addition, it should be sent to all of the mayors in the cities where lawlessness and crime have overridden just and peaceful protests.
The takeaway for the nation today is the destruction of property, fire, looting and crime — not George Floyd.
Dr. Martin Luther King would cry for this major setback for justice.
Joe Cappy, Tulsa
