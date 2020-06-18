Tulsa is being played. I'm really disappointed Mayor G.T. Bynum will allow a rally of 20,000 people while the number of coronavirus cases are now increasing.
A person can go to restaurants, Tulsa Zoo, Gathering Place, etc. and people are social distancing and wearing masks.
Now it is OK for 20,000 people to sit shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowded arena without masks for four to five hours?
All we have worked for the past three months is wasted. I'm very, very disappointed for allowing this to happen in Tulsa. Tulsa is being played, big time!
David Doyle, Glenpool
