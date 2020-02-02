We are not native to Tulsa, having moved here from San Antonio four years ago. When we mention this in conversations, we frequently get asked by native Tulsans what we think of Tulsa.
The question is often phrased a bit cautiously, even apologetically.
Well, Tulsa has a great park system, a great food scene, a world-recognized music arena, a great exhibition park, museums and a road network that makes any place in Tulsa 20 minutes away (OK, the Broken Arrow Expressway at rush hour may be different).
Did I mention a fantastic Octoberfest?
The downtown investments have created a vibrant restaurant, entertainment and residential community. Projects such as Tulsa Remote are bringing in new people, and our housing is very affordable.
Tulsa’s investment in parks like Guthrie Green, Mohawk Park, Tulsa Zoo, Turkey Mountain and Gathering Place supports an active outdoor experience.
The commercial and residential development in Tulsa is dependent upon people willing to spend their money in their community.
We need people living and spending in the community to sustain the economic returns these investments need to thrive. A decision point for families choosing a community is the quality of the schools.
This is where we lag; educating our children, educating our future, educating people who want to live in Tulsa, people who want to spend in the community.
We need to find a way to invest more in our schools as we do in the restaurants, lofts and parks.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
