A letter on May 1 states that snarky letters about the president are unwelcome ("No need for snark during pandemic").
Authors of such letters are just following the leadership of the president who said that he was "just being sarcastic" after he uttered some profoundly stupid comments about the efficacy of taking a disinfectant internally as a cure for infection by the COVID-19 virus.
In contrast, true Republican, conservative, leadership resides in and is displayed by Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has the interest of the community at heart and who leads by example, exercising skillful care in what he says, basing his decisions on what the facts, science and data indicate and his advisors recommend.
Bynum is just the leader we need at a time like this.
Though he isn't a grandstanding egotist, we can hope that he goes on to run as state governor and, perhaps, one day as U.S. president -- always assuming that the current incumbent doesn't declare martial law and make himself president for life.
