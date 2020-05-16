I live in a spacious home, have plenty of food and a fun yard for my grandchildren. I have transportation and funds to take them to a pool or playground in Broken Arrow or any other community with those amenities open to its taxpayers.
I am appalled at Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's very early decision to close our Tulsa city pools, splash pads and recreation center programs for the summer.
It is sad when leaders are so privileged and out of touch with the daily realities of the less fortunate.
There's a lot of talk about having equality of opportunity in our city, but it's political ambition our mayor mostly aspires to making Tulsa a "world-class" city, eclectic and full of diversity.
Nothing wrong with these goals. But when we have an education system on life support, can barely fund our public pools or provide a grocery store for the north side, then who are we kidding?
A truly great city has leadership striving to provide the most favorable conditions and opportunities for all its citizens.
Our mayor needs to stop lecturing and start leading our people forward out of death by poverty, crime and despair. Tulsa is full of good and caring people to help.
Margy Webb, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Tulsa's parks have walking paths, biking and disc golf permitted with physical distancing. City-owned golf courses, tennis courts and Pickleball courts are open.
