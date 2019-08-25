The city of Tulsa is fortunate to have developed an outstanding police department. It is unfortunate our mayor’s trust is not present.
Recently, Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed an Office of Independent Monitor to “review police investigations in use-of-force situations.”
If approved, a screening committee would be used to select the participants of OIM. Then a monitor would be put in place to supervise the process.
Next, the Mayor’s Office would request the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assist the OIM. The OIM committee would not have the authority to impose discipline on police affairs.
Our mayor has a propensity to utilize committees to do his job. If the mayor does not trust our police department, he should fire the police chief and those who report directly to him.
That will not happen because our mayor prefers to stack committees to protect himself, especially if a verdict is reached that might be unfavorable to a segment of our population.
This mayor’s actions seemed to be aligned with special interest groups whose missions are to belittle the reputation of our police department.
The clock is ticking. Elections happen in 2020.
