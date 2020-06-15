Unity is not uniformity. Instead, unity can be defined as any group of people who are characterized by a shared purpose, vision or direction.
It’s not about being the exact same, but about advancing toward the same goal. The city of Tulsa needs to have clear leadership in an assembled team.
Think about a football team. There are different positions on the field. Each position has different skill sets, roles and responsibilities. But all players on the team march toward the same end zone because their goal is the same.
It’s time for Tulsa to stand together as a team and be unified to be better than we were the day before.
Eric Cooper, Jenks
