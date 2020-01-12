Irrespective of the process to be utilized in the selection of a new Tulsa police chief, Mayor G.T. Bynum will play a significant role in this process. Several city councilors have voiced their opinions that have included the candidate should be from out of state, a woman or black officer.
In my 30-year law enforcement career, I have had the privilege of working hand-in-hand with many police departments in numerous cities nationwide including eight years with the Tulsa Police Department.
Without hesitation, I can honestly state that the Tulsa Police Department is the most professional law enforcement agency I have ever had the privilege of working alongside.
Mayor Bynum is extremely fortunate to have seven candidates currently under consideration, but there are three officers I feel emulate this professionalism are Deputy Chiefs Jonathan Brooks and Eric Dalgleish and Major Wendell Franklin.
I wish the very best to Mayor Bynum in this very difficult process and feel confident the best qualified candidate will be selected and reflect where the Tulsa community wants to go!
Editor’s note: John E. Coonce is retired from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan is retiring effective Feb. 1. Seven internal candidates have applied for the job. They include Maj. Luther Breashears, Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Maj. Wendell Franklin, 911 Center Director Matthew Kirkland, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, and Maj. Laurel Roberts.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video