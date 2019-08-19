Storm Flooding

After experiencing another harrowing drive in the rain with Tulsa drivers, witnessing a wreck along the way, I decided to propose a new style of driving: Let's be generous to fellow drivers when they need to change lanes, enter an expressway, etc.

Let's vow to drive with class and not routinely run yellow and red lights.

I have traveled extensively in the U.S., most recently in California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Nowhere else have I experienced the recklessness and hostility I see here.

I'm proud to be an Oklahoman except when I'm out on the road!

Donna Rumfeldt, Tulsa

