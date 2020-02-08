We have an opportunity in the school board election to elect Shane Saunders to the Tulsa Public School Board.
I have served for some years on the Iron Gate board. He served as board chairman and led us through the entire process of building our new building, raising the money and negotiating with the city and county to choose the site. He held everyone accountable and stood firm in the goal to make it all happen.
I firmly believe we need his commitment to advance our school system and to make sure that all our children receive the world class education they deserve. Vote on Tuesday.
Editor's Note: The Rev. John C. Powers is retired from Trinity Episcopal Church
