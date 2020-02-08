Shane Saunders

Age: 39

Occupation: President of Trident Energy Inc. 

Lived in District 5 for: 14 years

Education: Bachelor's in politics and bachelor's in classics from Washington and Lee University; master's in business administration from University of Tulsa 

Campaign website: ShaneSaunders.org

Why are you running for the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education District 5 seat?

The current school board is comprised almost exclusively of educators and former educators. The board desperately needs the skillset of a businessman and MBA who has experience with governance and oversight roles in other organizations.

Additionally, there are no fathers of TPS children on the board and I believe that a dad’s perspective is an important viewpoint to share with the other members. Additionally, TPS needs board members who are well-versed in the legislative process and who have extensive relationships within the legislative and executive branches of state government and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and contacts to work on behalf of TPS.   

Click here to read more about Saunders

 Courtesy

We have an opportunity in the school board election to elect Shane Saunders to the Tulsa Public School Board.

I have served for some years on the Iron Gate board. He served as board chairman and led us through the entire process of building our new building, raising the money and negotiating with the city and county to choose the site. He held everyone accountable and stood firm in the goal to make it all happen.

I firmly believe we need his commitment to advance our school system and to make sure that all our children receive the world class education they deserve. Vote on Tuesday.

Editor's Note: The Rev. John C. Powers is retired from Trinity Episcopal Church

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags