The recent announcement that the City of Tulsa is considering repurposing the bond dollars promised to the Route 66 Experience caught me by surprise.
I have been anticipating this attraction, especially the drive-in theater that would occupy its parking lot in the evenings.
The proposal for the Experience was the result of years of public discussion and planning followed by a successful bond issue and sales tax that allotted more than $6 million to the project.
The city donated land adjacent to Cyrus Avery Plaza at Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive. The location overlooks the 11th Street bridge across the Arkansas River; that bridge was a prime reason for Route 66 to pass through Tulsa in the first place.
The new vision for a Route 66 museum is not the more full-fledged Experience. It would be part of a combined commercial and retail development at the already-crowded intersection of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue. Money originally promised to the Route 66 Experience instead would be awarded to this museum.
Nick Doctor, the city's chief of community development and policy, presented this new proposal with very little public input and supported only by an INCOG study regarding site locations and his personal opinions.
Wouldn’t it be best for an open and transparent public process before making a new decision? I know that Michael Wallis and other founders of the Route 66 Alliance who originally proposed the Route 66 Experience want to see it through to completion.
Let’s give everyone involved a chance to be heard.
