Kudos to Tulsa and our many visitors this past weekend.
I want to commend, especially, our Black Live Matter activists, Juneteenth Rally attendees and those who chose to represent outside of President Donald Trump's rally. All of you demonstrated for our country and the world what we strive for here in Tulsa, a community not based in color or religion, but in respect, compassion and the desire to come together in order to improve the lives of all Tulsans.
Dr Martin Luther King, Jr said it best: "Darkness can not drive out darkness; only light can do that; hate can not drive out hate; only love can do that."
To this idea we must cling and move forward. Together we can embody for all the ideal America we have only yet dreamt of becoming.
President Obama said: "We are who we've been waiting for!" So let's role up our sleeves, Tulsa, and work together. For Together we stand, divided we fall!
