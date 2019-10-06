The editorial regarding the Tulsa State Fair was very accurate (“Proud of Tulsa State Fair offerings," Sept. 23).
The management and staff of the fair headed by Chief Executive Officer Mark Andrus and overseen by the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, known as the Fair Board, is very professional and conscientious.
Whether coordinating the agricultural events and competitions, the multitude of displays and exhibits or the midway, they work hard to keep the fairgrounds clean and well run.
The sheriff’s department has many deputies and reserve deputies on hand to maintain safety and deter crime.
The Tulsa County Fairgrounds is in the top five in the nation in size and quality thanks in part to good Tulsa County government and the taxpayers.
The economic impact of the fair is in the millions of dollars and year-round events in the tens of millions.
I hope the hundreds of thousands of folks who attend have a fun and educational time at this year’s fair.
Editor’s Note: Fred Perry is a former state legislator who later served as a Tulsa County Commissioner from 2006 to 2011.
