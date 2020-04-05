Thank you Mayor G.T. Bynum for making the ongoing difficult decisions and taking the difficult actions that will help protect us in Tulsa.
In World War II in London, blackout curtains were used at night during the blitz so no light could be seen from bombers flying overhead and, therefore, no visible targets.
While our nemesis is invisible, it is still looking for any target. Just as Londoners protected themselves and their neighbors, we are called on to do the same.
It is only with this community-based mindset that we can have the best outcome.
My husband and I have neighbors who are nurses at Ascension St. John. Their lives are precious to us.
Please readers, do the right thing.
Jane Newman, Tulsa
