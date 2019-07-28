The Tulsa World editorial board needs to get a clue. That old Pedestrian Bridge was made to carry trains that weigh in excess of hundreds of tons ("Waiting for the bridge," July 17).
Are the experts saying it cannot carry a few hundred people at one time?
I suspect the study that determined it unsafe was the work of special-interest entities somehow controlled by profit motives.
How about a second unbiased opinion?
I do not believe the officials stating repairing this old bridge will cost in excess of $24 million. We are crazy to tear this historic bridge down and replace it with some ugly modern structure.
We have regretted tearing down many historic structures for parking lots in Tulsa, and this is just another example of our stupidity.
We will never learn. You can call me a grumbler, and I am mad as hell.
