The Tulsa World has been a source of happiness to me most always, but especially in these quarantined times.
I've sent the sports pages used for printing games and puzzles to children of my family in three different states. I've also appreciated the condensed daily data about coronavirus on the front page, coverage in "The Helpers" series and delightful-with-an-edge cartoons by editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante.
But on April 26, after I read the column by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene, "A True Story," I immediately thought what a relaxed, sensible, genial sort of individual he seems to be.
His article is a dose of calm acceptance in the midst of criticism and fear. I will catch the "Let's Talk" town halls online.
He's running a close second to editorial writer Ginnie Graham. Thank you.
