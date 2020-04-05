All of your readers are no doubt grateful to your reporters, photographers and editors continuing to deliver a quality product under today’s circumstances.
The page makeup, proofers, pressmen and women, truck loaders, truck drivers, retail route people, carriers, managers and office personnel also deserve our thanks.
But my heroes are the advertisers who are staying the course and helping the World stay financially viable in uncertain times.
Take note of who they are and as you shop now or plan future purchases, frequent the businesses keeping your paper on your doorstep.
Let them know their advertising dollars are well spent in the Tulsa World.
Leslie Todd, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO