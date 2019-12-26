I’m a Boy Scout from Troop 153, and I wanted to say how good the Tulsa World newspaper is about informing people of local events!
As a 13-year-old Tulsan, it is a good thing for me and other kids because it keeps us busy and out of trouble as there is always something fun for us to do.
It is also good because it keeps us off our phones and entertained.
Keep up the good work, and thank you!
Lawson Prather, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video