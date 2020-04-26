Tulsa World Newspapers

Tulsa World newspapers during the first week of the COVID-19 virus severely affecting Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 JOHN CLANTON

Thank you to the Tulsa World for keeping me informed. How else would I know about what day of the week it is?

Tom Dial, Tulsa

