The bright spot of the morning for my husband and me is knowing our Tulsa World will be at our home early every morning.
For years now, coffee and reading the Tulsa World have been our ritual in the morning. This routine is even more important now as we find ourselves staying home.
Reading the Tulsa World helps us feel connected and actually be connected with the world.
We have been fans of editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante cartoons all the time he has been at the Tulsa World. We appreciate the writers who present information honestly and directly.
It is mind boggling how the Tulsa World does the excellent job they do day after day and especially during this very difficult time of social distancing.
So, thank you to everyone who helps get the news, opinions, cartoons and puzzles to our house in a timely fashion.
The delivery person works hard to get our paper to us, even putting it on grass on a rainy day so the paper inside stays dry instead of it skidding on concrete and making a hole that allows the paper to get wet. Thank you!
Thanks for a letter from Tim Shadley on April 3, "Goldwater Prediction." For those interested in more on that topic, read, the book "In God We Trust" by Kevin Kruse.
Sandra Skinner, Bartlesville
