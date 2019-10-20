Since becoming bedridden almost 40 years ago, my wife has depended on the Tulsa World to keep her informed. She reads it all.
She’s always been an avid reader and is always seen with a book or magazine.
She and I lost our savings and home due to being disabled from a chronic illness and having no insurance from pre-existing conditions. We survive on Social Security income.
As prices rise for food, drugs and utilities, we found ourselves outspending and were forced to cut back on expenses, including the newspaper. Not an easy decision.
My wife opted for the Tulsa World's e-edition, but it was far less satisfying. An important part of her day was lost. She also loves the feel of the paper!
A neighbor offered to share their paper. After reading it, she decided it was too important to give up and is now subscribing to the daily and Sunday editions.
It’s that important. It’s “her World.”
We’ll find a way to pay for it.
I hope readers appreciate the excellent work bringing subjects of interest, the well-researched and written columns and editorials into our homes.
Cable news (being cancelled) cannot compete with local interests like teacher pay, business developments and free services provided by our caring, unselfish citizens.
We are, after all, a community.
We realize newspapers are being replaced by new technology. We sincerely hope the Tulsa World does not succumb to the trend.
It means a great deal to more people than you know.
