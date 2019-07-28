Casa Bonita

What a treasure it was to read the latest Tulsa World magazine themed “Street by Street" (issue 23). The article about Casa Bonita brought back many memories.

I grew up in Muskogee and every youth group trip to Tulsa included a stop there.

The history of the north/south streets was fascinating.

I only lived in Tulsa for a couple of years in the late 70s and then came back a few years ago. So, this is a great guide to getting re-acquainted.

But, I was disappointed not to see the mnemonic for remembering the order of the streets from east to west. But perhaps that was known only to us Muskogeeans.

 My (Memorial) Silly (Sheridan) Yellow (Yale) Hat (Harvard) Looks (Lewis) Pretty (Peoria).

