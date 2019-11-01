The Washington Post often has editorials I do not agree with, but writer George Will was right about progressive candidates cutting Constitutional corners ("Progressives are all too willing to cut constitutional corners," Oct. 18).
I would like to add the rule of law to that list. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is blatantly ignoring Congressional impeachment tradition with testimony behind closed doors. No transparency here!
Schiff's letter was only a letter to our president with attachments.
Other examples of progressives cutting corners is the advance of an event sponsored by Tulsa 9.12 Project and Women for America First on Oct. 17.
I decided to go to the rally after I read the Tulsa World advance that Women for America First was a 501(c)(4) “dark money”organization ("Trump supporters to rally at Tulsa's Veterans Park on Thursday," Oct. 16).
Hogwash! An unbiased press might have included that emcee Jarrin Jackson was a West Point graduate and combat veteran.
Invited speakers included Ebony and Tiffany 411 Talk.
The Tulsa World coverage did not include Julie Vendar's complete quote from Ephesians about having justified anger over illegal impeachment efforts that are divisive to the nation. She concluded her speech with a sentence about having "no violence." ("Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters," Oct. 17.)
Pastor Eddie Huff and others led us in prayer and in support of our president.
Shame on you, Tulsa World. You have joined the ranks of negative reporting and joining others in "dark journalism."
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video