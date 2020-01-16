On Jan. 4, an Oklahoma City family traveling in two vehicles was returning home from visiting family in Mexico when their cars were ambushed by Mexican gunman killing 13-year-old U.S. citizen Simei Lopez, critically wounding Juanita Lopez and other family members.
I was shocked when the Tulsa World on Jan. 7 buried this horrific event on page A4 (“U.S. family attacked on Mexican border highway”) while promoting the headline “Throngs mourn Iranian general” above the fold on the front page.
My cousin who lives in Dothan, Alabama, said the Oklahoma City family’s deadly ambush was front page news there!
I get it that the death of Iran’s top general by a U.S. airstrike is world news. But to headline his funeral when he has been known for ordering the slaughter of hundreds of innocent American citizens and military rather than headlining the horrific murder of an Oklahoma City boy killed by Mexican criminals such as the Gulf Cartel or Zetas shocks me.
And it apparently was still not newsy enough for the Tulsa World. The follow up to the family’s attack and their identification was once again buried on page A8 on Jan. 8 (“Family from Oklahoma attacked in Mexico identified”).
We should be mourning an innocent 13-year-old boy not an Iranian general.
Debbie Council, Jenks
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.