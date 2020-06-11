If you’re wondering if the Tulsa World is politically center, left or hard left, here are some anecdotal points.
The editorial cartoons are definitely left wing. The May 9 illustration by Bruce Plante about Michael Flynn lying to the FBI is a left-wing rallying cry.
A preponderance of evidence has shown Flynn didn’t lie and was coerced into pleading guilty.
The political analyses are all left wing.
A good example was the May 17 Associated Press fact check about Obamagate ("AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP falsehoods on Flynn, Biden, virus").
It discussed President Donald Trump trying to undermine the Russia investigation. It had no mention of evidence clearly showing the investigation was illegally initiated and resulted in a lengthy investigation showing no presidential collusion.
That Trump colluded is still a left-wing rallying cry.
Letters the editor are overwhelmingly anti-Trump. Between April 20 to May 19, the World printed 19 letters with anti-Trump comments and five defending or complimenting the president.
If the Tulsa World isn’t politically hard left, it certainly isn’t far from it.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video