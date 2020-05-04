This newspaper is doing nothing more than fear-mongering, like every other news outlet.
I agree that this COVID-19 virus is a real problem, but this city and this country are facing a much larger problem.
If our economy is not allowed to function, the consequences are going to be devastating. The newspaper's coverage is disgusting with the constant litany of doom and gloom.
It grows tiresome.
Stop pretending a person who contracts the virus is under a death sentence. They aren’t. No one wants to get sick, but no one wants to be financially ruined either.
Let the people go back and stop spreading panic.
Gary Case, Tulsa
