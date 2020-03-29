We were glad to read that the Tulsa Ballet has stepped up to contribute masks for the medical community ("Tulsa Ballet costume shop to make hospital masks," March 24).
Our granddaughter, Erin Harper, is also doing the same from her home. Being part of the over-60 group and self-isolating, we appreciate Erin and our children who have offered to shop for us and clean our house.
Really! Our wonderful neighbor has also offered to shop.
Following the example of Mayor G.T. Bynum, we set up our Christmas tree and will put lights out front.
The bright lights lend some cheer to the dark days and evenings.
We also appreciate the Tulsa World for appearing each morning, never fail.
Tulsans have heart.
