Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has proposed putting "In God We Trust" on all public buildings except schools ("House speaker wants 'In God We Trust' in state buildings to pay homage to American values, history," Feb. 14).
If this is to be, then the entire message should be included: "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash."
This would provide revenue for the true duties of the Legislature, including, but not limited to, funding public education adequately, providing for access to health care (especially in the rural communities), enacting a rational penal code, environmental and consumer protection and more.
This cash stream would make it more convenient for the ideological, benighted minds at the Capitol to engage in their favorite pastimes of ignoring the history and rationale for the Second Amendment, denying women their fundamental rights and converting a democratic government into a theological fiefdom.
