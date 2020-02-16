More than a decade has passed since my family began paying close attention to the Alzheimer’s disease research led by the National Institutes of Health.
As 2020 kicks off, we’re beginning to see a glimmer of light. It finally seems possible that the world’s first Alzheimer’s survivor could be a reality in our lifetime.
Why are we optimistic? Because the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s on our nation’s families now is recognized by a majority of Congress; members on both sides of the aisle acknowledge the disease as a public health crisis.
They also understand that it is America’s most expensive disease. The nation’s cost for Alzheimer’s and dementia patient care soared to $290 billion in 2019. There is no treatment, cure or means to slow the disease’s progression.
Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, as well as Rep. Tom Cole, recently helped champion bipartisan support for research funding. For that, I am very grateful.
The fiscal year 2020 appropriations agreement signed recently included a $350 million increase for Alzheimer’s and dementia research, bringing the annual budget to $2.8 billion.
This investment finally has reached a level allowing researchers to advance basic disease knowledge more rapidly, discover means to reduce risks, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and develop potential treatments.
Research achievements cannot come soon enough. While our nation waits, the Alzheimer’s Association provides free, helpful guidance for families challenged with providing care for those living with dementia. For local assistance, call 918-392-5000.
Editor's Note: Susan Dornblaser is a former public policy chairwoman of the Alzheimer’s Association — Oklahoma Chapter and advocate for Alzheimer's and dementia-related diseases.
