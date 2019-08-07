I'm feeling a bit confused these days about our government.
I understand the foul language and divisiveness that pervades, that was on display prior to the elections, but we seem to have lost the democratic process altogether.
Fifteen government agencies are headed by acting leaders. This just means the Senate has not confirmed them or provided the traditional advise and consent role. The agency directors are appointees.
These "yes men" remain in their roles only until they disagree with President Trump; about 75% of his hand-picked officials have been replaced including many who have been indicted or are jailed.
The very best people?
Although Congress voted not to sell weapons to the Saudis, that is exactly what will be happening due to a veto by the president.
It seems that he does whatever he pleases and not always with the good of the country in mind.
Please tell me how this is still a democracy and not authoritarian rule.
Sharon McGovern, Tulsa
