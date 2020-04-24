The April 13 edition provided two news stories that might understandably confuse some of the readers.
The front-page story “They’re depending on us” provided information about a worker for Tulsa SPCA providing dog food for a family who requested it.
The other, on the front page of the sports section, “Cowboys hang on for return of rodeos,” discussed how much “horse and bull-bucking rodeo cowboys” depended on the resumption of the 100 competitive rodeos in order earn a living.
The first story dealt with efforts to prevent cruelty to animals. The second dealt with the encouragement of cruelty to animals.
It’s the voters of Oklahoma who enable both due to the officials they elect.
And, logically, Oklahoma voters shouldn’t be able to have it both ways.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
