Isn’t it crazy how we’ve come to respect and give deference to impossible assertions?
Take social justice, the notion that inequality regardless of underlying circumstances is not only unfair but unlawful, therefore demanding of rectification. Say what?
How do such absurdities gain traction and impose themselves on a free society, one unburdened by Soviet- or Chinese-style re-education?
Well, we don’t have those, but we do have college professors and the mainstream media. Among them are many who, with a straight face, promote agendas instead of teaching and reporting facts.
Now, thanks to the coronavirus, we have surrendered our liberty – temporarily, we probably supposed – and submitted to the tyranny of public health. Now there’s a concept for you.
Public Health takes precedence over our individual right to choose our own health care and earn a living.
Goodbye, Bill of Rights. Hello, Bill Gates and his global mandatory vaccine and injectable ID agenda.
Someone needs to tell Gates never bring a syringe to a gun fight.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
