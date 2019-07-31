Until drastic immigration controls in the 1920s, led by groups like the Ku Klux Klan, qualifications for legal immigration were pretty much being able to afford transportation here, having no communicable diseases and not obviously fleeing a felony.
Before World War I, we routinely welcomed as new citizens and taxpayers about 1% of our population. Today, that would mean 4 million people each year, instead of the actual 1 million.
The lie “immigrants are taking our jobs” makes Americans blame the immigrants instead of their employers.
No one loses a job to an immigrant. It was taken away by a greedy boss deciding to extort immigrants into accepting low wages instead of paying an American what the job was worth.
The sentence “Americans aren't willing to do those jobs” is too short. It should end with, “…for the lousy wages the employers are trying to pay.”
Fact, the vast majority of companies in this country have fewer than 1,000 employees.
Fact, hiring people who are in the country illegally is a crime.
Fact, we deported over 250,000 undocumented immigrants last year.
You'd think that for those 250,000 deportees, at a minimum 250 employers would be prosecuted for the crime of hiring them. You'd be wrong.
If it were true, we would quickly see the U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbying for a return to the pre-World War I immigration rules.
In today's legal environment “CEO prosecuted for immigration violations” is as unlikely a headline as “Man Bites Dog.”
