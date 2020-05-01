Back in 1966, our government created an organization for computer research: Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, which developed the Internet.
One of its primary objectives was to create a secure communication network for our military. If one link was interrupted, then multiple alternate paths could carry messages.
We now have glaring and potentially catastrophic security problems that could be alleviated by the internet.
Our nation’s government officials are now at risk when they meet face-to-face in Washington. And, according to media reports, our military is preparing plans to evacuate government officials if the environment becomes intolerable.
There’s no physical reason officials have to meet face-to-face in Washington. They could adapt internet software to meet virtually. Members of Congress could work from home as many others are now doing.
I can’t speak to legal restrictions, but we should be hopeful restrictions can be overcome. We should be hopeful because such a change would have significant advantages.
We could benefit from having stay-at-home representatives.
When lobbyists wine and dine our representatives, local prying eyes are likely to witness their meetings. We could benefit from representatives who remain more in touch with the hometown folks.
This is a time of crisis that gives us a unique opportunity for change. We should seriously consider this possible change.
